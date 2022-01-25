Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Launches Character Baiken, Combo Maker Update on January 28

Arc System Works began streaming a trailer and a starter guide for the DLC character Baiken for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Monday, revealing that the character will launch on Friday for Season Pass holders. The character will be available as individual DLC on January 31. The company also began streaming a video guide for the game's upcoming free "Combo Maker" update that will launch on the same day.

Baiken Character Trailer



Baiken Starter Guide



Combo Maker Video Guide



Baiken is the fourth DLC character in the game's first Season Pass and will launch with an additional Battle Stage.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched on July 27. The second DLC character Jack O' launched on August 27. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched on November 30 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature.

The first season pass of the game features five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story.