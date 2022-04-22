Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's 'Another Story' DLC Launches on April 29

DLC launches for season pass 1 holders

Arc System Works announced on Friday that it will launch the new "Another Story" DLC story for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on April 29. The game will launch for season pass 1 holders on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

The DLC will feature characters that did not appear in the main story.

The company describes the DLC:

While the incident in America triggered by Asuka R. Kreutz's surrender unfolds… Special Brigade Commander Ramlethal Valentine heads to the outskirts of Illyria after receiving report of an emergency. There she finds a girl who closely resembles “Bedman”, who once worked with the Universal Will against mankind.

The company also describes the new character Delilah (pictured above):

A young girl who has awoken from a long slumber.She's lived within a dream since her birth due to a unique condition caused by her brain's inability to withstand her exceptional intellect and abilities.As she's only just woken up, she doesn't have a solid grasp on common sense and social skills. Her one and only motive is to get revenge for her brother's life.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched last August. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched on November 30 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched on January 28 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" on March 28.

The first season pass of the game features five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story.

The game's "Season 2" DLC is in development and will include 4 additional characters.

Source: Arc System Works