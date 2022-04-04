Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Game Gets Steam Release on May 11

Game released on Switch, PS4 in 2020

Happinet announced on Monday that it and Matrix Software's Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia game will release worldwide for Steam on May 11. The new version includes a "Creative Mode" that unlocks after completing the game's Main Mode. In Creative Mode, players "can pick their preferred power balance and starting knights and play at leisure without a time limit."

The game launched digitally for the Switch in June 2020, and then launched for PlayStation 4 in December 2020.

Happinet describes the game:

In Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, six countries in the Continent of Runersia have waged a war to conquer and unify the land under one nation. Players decide how their legend will unfold by selecting a country and creating their army of Rune Knights, exploring over 40 base locations and encountering over 100 unique knights and 50 types of monsters as they progress across Runersia.

The original Brigandine turn-based strategy game debuted for the PlayStation in 1998. Hearty Robin developed the game. Atlus published the game in the United States. The game's Brigandine: Grand Edition remake debuted in 2000 but was never released in English.

In the game, players select one of six nations and control their rune knight heroes and various monsters in turn-based battles to control the entire continent. The Grand Edition remake of the game added a multiplayer feature.

Source: Press release