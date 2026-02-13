Let's Go Karaoke!'s Yama Wayama Plans to Launch New Work in 2027

Image via Amazon © Yama Wayama, Kadokawa

The March issue issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that manga creatorplans to launch her next work in 2027.

Wayama's sequel Fami-res Iko. (Let's Go to a Family Restaurant) manga ended serialization in the same issue on Thursday. The manga's second and final volume (pictured at right) will ship on March 12.

Wayama launched the sequel to Let's Go Karaoke! in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam in May 2021, publishing it irregularly after a one-shot in November 2020. Kadokawa shipped the first volume in December 2023.

Wayama released the Let's Go Karaoke! manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in one volume in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that debuted on July 24.

Yen Press publishes Let's Go Karaoke! in English.

Wayama is also known for her Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga. Yen Press has also released Wayama's Captivated, by You manga in English. Captivated, by You also inspired a television anime that aired last summer alongside the anime of Let's Go Karaoke!



Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.