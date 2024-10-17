Yama Wayama's Let's Go Karaoke!, 'Captivated, by You' Manga Both Get TV Anime

Manga creator Yama Wayama announced on Thursday that both her Captivated, by You ( Muchū sa, Kimi ni. ) manga and her Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga will get a television anime adaptation.

Teaser visual for Let's Go Karaoke! Image via Yama Wayama anime project's website ©2025 和山やま/KADOKAWA/アニメ「カラオケ行こ！」製作委員会

Teaser visual for Captivated, by You Image via Yama Wayama anime project's website ©2025 和山やま/KADOKAWA/アニメ「夢中さ、きみに。」製作委員会

The announcement stated both works are getting a TV anime "at the same time."

Asami Nakatani ( Yohane the Parhelion -SUNSHINE in the MIRROR ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and Yukiko Tsukahara (production coordination on The Imaginary ) is the assistant director. Yoshimi Narita ( Twilight Out of Focus , Dance Dance Danseur ) is overseeing the series scripts, Mai Matsuura ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians ) is the character designer, and Takurō Iga ( Trillion Game , Oshi no Ko ) is composing the music.

Wayama had teased the new anime in a countdown website last week.

Yen Press has licensed both Captivated, by You and Let's Go Karaoke! for English release.

Yen Press describes Let's Go Karaoke! :

Nothing worries Satomi Oka more than the upcoming final choir competition of his middle school career -- right up until he is accosted by a stranger from the shadows who demands, “Let's go karaoke!” As a yakuza, Kyouji Narita doesn't scare easily, but a terrifying prospect has driven him to seek Satomi's help. The boss is holding a karaoke contest, with the loser forced to get a tattoo to be selected and torturously applied by the boss himself! Oka has been to many vocal rehearsals over the years, but never one-on-one karaoke sessions with a gangster!!

Yen Press describes Captivated, by You :

Hayashi's frank, guileless demeanor quietly draws the attention of classmates and strangers as he counts all the stairs in school, photographs street signs, and dries sweet potatoes on the classroom balcony. In a world shaped by conformity, Hayashi is refreshingly and unapologetically true to himself. Conversely, Nikaidou has worked very hard to perfect a gloomy, dour façade that keeps his classmates far, far away. While much of the school regards Nikaidou as a bad omen, one student catches a glimpse behind the mask and-undeterred by rumors of bad luck and supernatural powers-begins to pick away Nikaidou's carefully crafted persona…

Wayama released the Let's Go Karaoke! manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in one volume in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January following a delay from 2023.

The Captivated, by You high school manga debuted as a dōjin publication in February 2019. The single compiled book volume is a compilation of Wayama's "Ushiro no Nikaidō" boys-love manga strips, with an original 30-page sequel story.

Wayama is also known for her Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga.

Source: Yama Wayama anime project's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.