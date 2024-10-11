Manga Creator Yama Wayama Teases New Anime Project

A new countdown website opened on Saturday teasing a new anime project for manga creator Yama Wayama . More information will be revealed about the project on October 17 at 6:00 p.m. JST (5:00 a.m. EDT).

Wayama is known for her Captivated, by You ( Muchū sa, Kimi ni. ), Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) (pictured right) and Onna no Sono no Hoshi manga. Yen Press licensed the Captivated, by You and Let's Go Karaoke! manga for English release.

Wayama released the Let's Go Karaoke! manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in January following a delay from 2023.

Wayama launched the Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls' Garden) manga in Feel Young in January 2020. The manga was nominated for the Manga Taisho Awards in 2021 and 2022, topped the 2021 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers, and ranked #5 in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers. The manga also ranked #9 in the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in 2020, and ranked #6 in the same list in 2021. The manga inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) on Blu-ray Disc in December 2022.

The Captivated, by You high school manga debuted as a dōjin publication in February 2019. The single compiled book volume is a compilation of Wayama's "Ushiro no Nikaidō" boys-love manga strips, with an original 30-page sequel story.

