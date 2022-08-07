Yama Wayama's Onna no Sono no Hoshi Comedy Manga Gets Anime Blu-ray

The September issue of Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine revealed on Monday that Yama Wayama 's Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Girls' Garden) manga is inspiring an anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Gen Hoshino will star as Hoshi, and Mamoru Miyano will play his fellow teacher Kobayashi.

Shinichi Omata ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic , Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju ) is directing the anime at Lapin Track , and Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai , Salaryman's Club ) is writing the scripts. Naho Kozono is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. The other staff members include:

The third manga volume will bunbdle tne anime on a Blu-ray Disc on December 8.

The comedy manga centers on the titular Hoshi, a teacher and homeroom advisor in an all-girls school. The story follow the antics of Hoshi's students, including penning absurd chain word games in the class journal, getting Hoshi to take care of a dog, and Hoshi having to offer advice to an aspiring manga creator student.

Wayama launched the manga in Feel Young in January 2020. Shodensha published the manga's second compiled book volume in May 2021. The manga was nominated for the Manga Taisho Awards last year and this year, topped the 2021 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers, and ranked #5 in the 2022 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! rankings for female readers. The manga also ranked #9 in the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa 's Da Vinci magazine in 2020, and ranked #6 in the same list in 2021.

Wayama released the Let's Go Karaoke! ( Karaoke Iko! ) manga as a dōjin publication in 2019, and Kadokawa published it in September 2020. The manga came in third place for the 14th Manga Taisho awards in 2021. Yen Press licensed the manga and released it on May 24. The manga is inspiring a live-action film adaptation in 2023.

Yen Press also released Wayama's Captivated, by You ( Muchū sa, Kimi ni. ) manga.