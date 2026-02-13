News
Manga UP! Global Adds 'Yuko, the Ghost in My Room' Manga in English
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga about broke young man who ends up living with ghost launched in 2023
Manga UP! Global announced on Saturday it has added Nobuko Takekawa's Yuko, the Ghost in My Room (Boku no Heya no Yūko-san) manga in English.
The company describes the story:
Flat broke, a young man is renting an apartment with a “shady history.” Nothing's actually happened there—it just feels like something might be looming. You know, ghosts, goblins, curses, no big deal... Until one day, a ghost really did show up and knocked the wind (a very audible fart) out of him. That's how his unexpected cohabitation with the ghost girl, “Yuko” begins. What started out as bizarre gradually became ordinary—and those ordinary days become irreplaceable. A heartwarming story born in a haunted apartment.
Takekawa first started serializing the manga on X/Twitter in January 2023, and on Manga UP! in April 2023. Square Enix published the second volume in Japan in April 2025.
