Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari's Onigunsō Launches New Manga on March 19

New manga is titled Wanderlust

The March issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Onigunsō will launch a new action fantasy manga titled Wanderlust in the magazine's next issue on March 19.

Onigunsō launched the Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. The manga also ran on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website. The manga ended in June 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in August 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga in English, and it released the 13th volume on January 13.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other networks in January 2023. The anime's second season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide excluding Asia.

Onigunsō also drew the original character designs for the 2014 M3 the dark metal original anime series.