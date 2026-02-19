Kingdom's Return: Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster Game Reveals New Alchemist Trailer

Inti Creates unveiled a new trailer on Sunday for its upcoming Kingdom's Return: Time Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster game previewing the Alchemist character.

The game launches digitally for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 23.

The game's Steam page describes the game:

A kingdom-rebuilding adventure filled with action and strategy! Kingdom's Return is an action RPG where you'll adventure to restore your fallen kingdom. Collect materials in 2D side-scrolling adventure stages, then use them in the strategy part to rebuild your kingdom and power up your characters!

The company first announced the game with a trailer in December. The company then streamed a gameplay overview trailer in January.

Inti Creates is known for working on the Mega Man Zero series, as well as for developing the Azure Striker Gunvolt and Gal Gun franchises. The company released its 2D action platformer game Majogami on October 30 for PC via Steam , Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.