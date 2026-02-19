A-DO Manga Resumes Serialization

Series entered hiatus in October

Image via Amazon © Jaku Amano, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Jaku Amano 's A-DO manga resumed serialization in the March issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine on Thursday.

The series entered a hiatus in October due to the author's poor physical health.

The manga's 11th compiled book volume revealed in July that the series will end with its 12th volume, scheduled for release in early 2026.

The manga entered its "final series" in June.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Following a wave of immigration, Japan has became a volatile mix of people and cultures, rocked by the protests of xenophobic extremists unhappy with the new status quo. A brash, job-hopping young woman named Riko is driving her scooter through one such protest when she sees a boy about to get run over by a truck. Riko just manages to shove him out of the way, and, in the hours that follow, she finds herself looking after the boy, named Eito. Riko takes Eito out for a bowl of ramen, but just as they're about to dig in, Eito is fired upon by a distant army sniper. As the bullet pierces the restaurant window and comes whizzing toward Eito, plant-like tendrils snake out from his arm and stop it in mid-flight. Who in the world is this boy, and why is the army after him?!

Amano launched the manga in Monthly Young Magazine in June 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing shipped the ninth volume in English on February 3.