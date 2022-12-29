Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Novels Get New Manga on January 26

Tsugaru Toba draws new manga adaptation

The February 2023 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Monday that writer Midori Yūma and illustrator Laruha 's Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits ( Kakuriyo Yadomeshi or Afterlife Inn Cooking) light novel series is inspiring a new manga adaptation that will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 26. Tsugaru Toba will draw the manga. The first 88-page chapter will have a color opening page.

The novels already have a separate ongoing manga adaptation by Waco Ioka , which launched in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine and website in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 1. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and is releasing it under the title Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits . Viz Media shipped the seventh volume on January 4. Viz Media describes this manga:

Faced with the choice of being married to a strange spirit or being made into dinner, Aoi decides to create a third option for herself! Aoi Tsubaki inherited her grandfather's ability to see spirits—and his massive debt to them! Now she's been kidnapped and taken to Kakuriyo, the spirit world, to make good on his bill. Her options: marry the head of the inn her grandfather trashed, or get eaten by ayakashi. But Aoi isn't the type to let spirits push her around, and she's determined to redeem her grandfather's IOU on her own terms! Aoi wants to work off her debt to the Tenjin-ya inn, but she only has one day to find a position and none of the managers are willing to hire a human! If she can just get someone to see past her family background, Aoi is certain she can prove her worth!

Yūma launched the novel series in Kadokawa 's Fujimi L Bunko imprint in 2015, and Kadokawa published the 12th volume on March 15.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation also released the anime on home video in 2019.