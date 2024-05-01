1st Haikyu!! Final Film Tops 10 Billion Yen After 75 Days

Film sold over 6.99 million tickets

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project announced on Wednesday that the first film, HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), has sold over 6.99 million tickets for over 10 billion yen (about US$63 million) after 75 days (as of April 30) of screening in Japan. To celebrate its success, the film's staff posted its outdoor advertisement video that had played at the 45.6-meter (about 150-foot) long Shinjuku Wall 456 display near Tokyo's Shinjuku Station for one week only.

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX.(first, thirdtelevision anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening.

The film has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan, beating Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM anime film's 1,065,983,130 yen opening weekend earnings.

The film will screen in North American theaters on May 31. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime. A new stage play ran from August 19-27.