Bibliophile Princess Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Fall

The June issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that's manga adaptation of'snovels will go on hiatus, and will continue sometime this fall. The magazine will instead publish an announcement manga next issue on May 28 to commemorate the release of the upcoming ninth compiled book volume, which will ship on the same date.

J-Novel Club publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher-her betrothed in name only-consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple-one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Yui Kikuta launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in August 2018. J-Novel Club published the manga's seventh volume on February 28.

Yui has been serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website since September 2015. Ichijinsha began publishing the print version of the story with illustrations by Satsuki Shiina in July 2016. J-Novel Club has also licensed and is releasing the novels.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.