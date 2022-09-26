HIDIVE to Stream Bibliophile Princess Anime

Anime premieres on October 6

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will exclusively stream the television anime of Yui and Satsuki Shiina 's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) light novel series this fall. Sentai Filmworks will release the anime on home video.

The anime will premiere on October 6 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Kansai TV , and BS NTV .

Tarou Iwasaki ( Ryoko's Case File , One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series scripts, and Mizuka Takahashi ( Overlord III sub-character design) is designing the characters. Yuka Iguchi will perform the opening theme song "Prologue," and Kashitarō Itō will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kawabyōshi" (Leather Binding).

J-Novel Club has licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and is releasing them in English. J-Novel Club describes the story:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher—her betrothed in name only—consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple—one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Yui has been serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website since September 2015. Ichijinsha began publishing the print version of the story with illustrations by Satsuki Shiina in July 2016. Yui Kikuta launched a manga adaptation in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in August 2018.

