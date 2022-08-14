Bibliophile Princess Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

Kadokawa revealed more cast and the theme song artists for the television anime of Yui and Satsuki Shiina 's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) light novel series on Monday. The new cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Kouki Uchiyama as Alexei Strasser



Yūma Uchida as Gren Eisenach



Wataru Hatano as Theodore Warren Ashelard



Gen Sato as Alan Ferrera





Yuka Iguchi will perform the opening theme song "Prologue." Kashitarō Itō will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kawabyōshi" (Leather Binding).

The previously announced cast members include:

Reina Ueda as Lady Elianna Bernstein



Ryohei Kimura as Prince Christopher Selkirk AShelard





The anime will premiere in October.

Tarou Iwasaki ( Ryoko's Case File , One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series scripts. Mizuka Takahashi ( Overlord III sub-character design) is designing the characters.

J-Novel Club has licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and is releasing them in English. J-Novel Club describes the story:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher—her betrothed in name only—consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple—one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Yui has been serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website since September 2015. Ichijinsha published the first volume of the print version of the story with illustrations by Satsuki Shiina in July 2016.

Yui Kikuta launched the manga adaptation in Ichijnsha's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in August 2018.

Image © 由唯・一迅社/ 虫かぶり姫 製作委員会

Source: Press release