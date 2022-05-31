Bibliophile Princess Anime's Video Reveals Cast, October Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled a new teaser promotional video, teaser visual, main cast members, and the October premiere date for the television anime of Yui and Satsuki Shiina 's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) light novel series.

Reina Ueda will voice Lady Elianna in the anime, while Ryohei Kimura will voice Prince Christopher.

Tarou Iwasaki ( Ryoko's Case File , One Week Friends , Sweetness & Lightning ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is in charge of series scripts. Mizuka Takahashi ( Overlord III sub-character design) is designing the characters.

J-Novel Club has licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and is releasing them in English. J-Novel Club describes the story:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher—her betrothed in name only—consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple—one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Yui has been serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website since September 2015. Ichijinsha published the first volume of the print version of the story with illustrations by Satsuki Shiina in July 2016. Ichijinsha published the sixth novel volume on February 2. J-Novel Club released the fifth novel in English in March 2021.

Yui Kikuta launched the manga adaptation in Ichijnsha's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine in August 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's sixth volume on February 28. J-Novel Club published the fifth volume in English on March 2.

