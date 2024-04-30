Takuya Nishio's At Summer's End Manga to End in 2nd Volume

Final volume ships on July 4

© Takuya Nishio, Shueisha

At Summer's End

'swebsite is listing the second compiled book volume of's) manga as its final volume, which will ship on July 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service simultaneously publishes the manga in English, and describes the story:

Natsukawa, a member of the beautification committee, often finds her gaze lingering on her schoolmate Aihara. One fateful day off, she spots Aihara walking alongside another girl... As summer's heat stirs the air, a delicate tale of first love begins to take shape...

Nishio launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website on November 21. Shueisha published the manga's first volume on March 4.

