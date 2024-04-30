The Irregular at Magic High School Spinoff Novel Gets Manga

Mahouka: Yoru no Tobari ni Yami wa Hirameku adaptation begins on June 27

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Friday that the Mahouka: Yoru no Tobari ni Yami wa Hirameku ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Darkness Flashes Across the Curtain of Night) spinoff novel of Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School light novels is getting a manga adaptation by Yoshiyuki Ōkawa in the magazine's July issue on May 27.

Image via Irregular at High School's Dengeki Twitter account

The story of the spinoff novel follows the Kuroba sisters, who are sworn to protect Tatsuya Shiba. They face a new threat when an enemy from a foreign mafia sets eyes on Tatsuya.

The spinoff novel launched last August.

The third television season of the The Irregular at Magic High School premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 5.

Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

Source: Dengeki Daioh June issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.