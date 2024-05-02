YOASOBI Performs New Monogatari Series Anime's Theme Song

Song to be previewed in Japan on Friday

The official website for the Monogatari Series anime ended a countdown on Thursday with an announcement that YOASOBI is performing the theme song "Undead" for the new Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season anime. A special program streamed on the ABEMA TV service on Friday at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT) will preview part of the song in a new video.

Franchise veteran Akiyuki Simbo is serving as chief director and Midori Yoshizawa is directing the anime. Fuyashi Tou returns to oversee the series scripts with Simbo, and Miku Ooshima writing the scripts. Akio Watanabe is also back as character designer and chief animation director (alongside Nobuhiro Sugiyama and Kana Miyai ). Satoru Kōsaki is once again composing the music.

The other staff members are:

The studio SHAFT returns to adapt the Off Season and Monster Season books in NisiOisin 's Monogatari series The anime's initial announcement had stated that it is being "produced" this year.

Akio Watanabe drew the below key visual. The tagline reads: "Youth continues into the past and the future."

Aniplex had teased the new work in two different websites earlier this year with the codenames "O" and "M."

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari."

Four "Off Season" volumes — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The volumes tell a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise , taking place in college.

The latest novel in the franchise is Ikusamonogatari , which shipped in May 2023.