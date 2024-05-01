Monogatari Series Anime Teases Thursday Countdown With Letter 'Y'

The official website for the Monogatari Series anime opened a page with a countdown and the letter "Y" on Wednesday. The countdown will end on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Japan Time (5:00 a.m. EDT).

Aniplex posted a similar countdown with the letters "O" and "M" in January, and then announced the anime adaptation of the Off Season and Monster Season books in NisiOisin 's Monogatari series for this year.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari."

Four "Off Season" volumes — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and January 2017, respectively. The volumes tell a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise , taking place in college.

The latest novel in the franchise is Ikusamonogatari , which shipped in May 2023.