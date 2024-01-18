Monogatari Series' Off Season, Monster Season Novels Get Anime

Aniplex announced on Thursday that the Off Season and Monster Season books in NisiOisin 's Monogatari series are getting an anime adaptation at studio SHAFT titled Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season . Aniplex did not reveal the type of anime. The announcement states the anime is being "produced" this year.

Akio Watanabe drew the below key visual. The tagline reads: "Youth continues into the past and the future."

Image via NisiOisin anime's Twitter account ©西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト

Aniplex had teased the new work in two different websites this week with the codenames "O" and "M."

Returning staff for the new anime includes Akiyuki Simbo as chief director, Midori Yoshizawa ( Zoku Owarimonogatari episode director) as director, and Akio Watanabe as character designer and chief animation director. Simbo and Fuyashi Tou are again overseeing the series scripts.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari."

Four "Off Season" novels — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and in January 2017, respectively. The novels tells a series of short stories set at different points throughout the series.

The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. Other novels in the season include Yoimonogatari , Amarimonogatari , Ōgimonogatari , and the two-volume Shinomonogatari novel, which shipped in August 2021. The novels tell a continuation of the franchise, taking place in college.

The latest novel in the franchise is Ikusamonogatari , which shipped in May 2023.