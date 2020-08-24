Nyoijizai's Harukana Receive Beach Volleyball Manga Ends on September 24

The October issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on Monday that Nyoijizai will end the Harukana Receive manga in the magazine's next issue on September 24. The manga will feature on the issue's front cover, and will have a color opening page.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

When high schooler Haruka moves to Okinawa, she finds herself enamored with the beach right outside her front door and resolves to form a volleyball team with her cousin, Kanata. However, because she's so short, Kanata gave up on volleyball ages ago. Can Haruka get her to take up the sport again in time for the junior tournament?

Nyoijizai launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2015. Houbunsha shipped the manga's ninth compiled volume on March 12. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fifth volume last December. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan with English subtitles and English dub , respectively. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc last November.

Nyoijizai recently launched a new manga about pole dancing titled Silver Pole Flowers in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on August 1.