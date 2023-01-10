Harukana Receive's Nyoijizai Launches Manga About Corporate Succubus

Manga author Nyoijizai launched a new manga titled Succubus-ka no Majime na Pure-san (Serious Pure-san from the Succubus Department) in Kodansha 's Comic Days website on Sunday.

The manga is about a newcomer in the Succubus department named Pure-san. A serious and unconfident succubus, she needs to achieve the company's quota by making a high school student named Tatsuo Hogi's lewd dreams come true.

Nyoijizai launched the Harukana Receive manga (pictured right) about beach volleyball in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2015. The series ended in September 2020. The 10th and final compiled volume shipped in October 2020. Seven Seas published the manga's final volume in English in April 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nyoijizai launched the Silver Pole Flowers manga in Comic Days app in August 2020. The manga ended in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

Nyoijizai launched the RePAIR ・Kono Sekai wa Jizoku Kanōdesu ka? (RePAIR: Is This World Sustainable?) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2022.



Source: Comic Days