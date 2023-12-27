Nyoijizai's RePAIR Kono Sekai wa Jizoku Kanōdesu ka? Manga Ends

Manga about high school girl, android boy repairing broken things launched in September 2022

RePAIR Kono Sekai wa Jizoku Kanōdesu ka?

RePAIR: Is This World Sustainable?

The final chapter was published last Thursday.

The manga centers on Shuri, a high school girl, and an android named Naoto, who live under the same roof, and live the "repair life." They don't throw away or buy a replacement for anything that's broken, instead, they repair it and give it a new life.

Nyoijizai launched the manga in Morning two online magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 23, and the second volume's release will be on February 22.

Nyoijizai launched the Harukana Receive manga about beach volleyball in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward in August 2015. The series ended in September 2020. The 10th and final compiled volume shipped in October 2020. Seven Seas published the manga's final volume in English in April 2022.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nyoijizai launched the Silver Pole Flowers manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in August 2020. The manga ended in June 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in July 2021.

Nyoijizai recently launched the Succubus-ka no Majime na Pure-san (Serious Pure-san from the Succubus Department) manga on the Comic Days website on January 8. The manga ended on October 29, and Kodansha published its third and final volume on December 13.