Bleach Soul Puzzle Mobile Game Launches Globally in 2024

Game features match-3 gameplay, characters from Thousand-Year Blood War arc

KLab is developing Bleach Soul Puzzle , a new puzzle game in the Bleach franchise for mobile devices in 2024. The game will debut globally, with pre-registration open now.

The game will feature match-3 gameplay with special cut-in attacks by Bleach characters. Characters from the "Thousand-Year Blood War" arc will appear in the game.

Players will also be able to create rooms for the characters.

The game will debut in over 150 countries and will be available in English and Japanese.

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise titled Bleach: Rebirth of Souls at its Anime Expo panel on July 5.

KLab debuted the Bleach: Brave Souls action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game launched for PC in August 2020 worldwide except in mainland China. KLab released the game on PlayStation 4 in March 2022. The game launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 27, and will launch for the Switch at a later date.

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach: Immortal Soul , Bleach: Paradise Lost, BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), and Bleach: Soul Rising , which launched in March 2020, September 2017, November 2018, and September 2020, respectively.

KLab had announced the development of a completely new hybrid casual game (a game model that combines the simplicity of a casual game with the mechanics of an online game) based on the Bleach anime series.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict will air in 2024.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.