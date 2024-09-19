Bleach Soul Puzzle Mobile Game Launches Worldwide on September 24

Game features match-3 gameplay, characters from Thousand-Year Blood War arc

KLab announced on Thursday that the Bleach Soul Puzzle game, the first puzzle game based on the Bleach anime, will launch worldwide for iOS and Android on September 24.

Image courtesy of KLab , ©K/STDP ©KG ©BX Image courtesy of KLab , ©K/STDP ©KG ©BX Image courtesy of KLab , ©K/STDP ©KG ©BX Image courtesy of KLab , ©K/STDP ©KG ©BX Image courtesy of KLab , ©K/STDP ©KG ©BX

The game will feature match-3 gameplay with special cut-in attacks by Bleach characters. Characters from the "Thousand-Year Blood War" arc will appear in the game.

Players will also be able to create rooms for the characters.

The game will be available in English in Japanese.

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled in July a new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise titled Bleach : Rebirth of Souls , which will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

KLab debuted the Bleach : Brave Souls action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game launched for PC in August 2020 worldwide except in mainland China. KLab released the game on PlayStation 4 in March 2022. The game launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 27, and launched for the Switch on July 11.

Other smartphone games in the Bleach franchise include Bleach : Immortal Soul , Bleach : Paradise Lost, BLEACH Kyo・Kai-Tamashinokakusei: Shinigami (Bleach: Boundary Awakened Souls - Shinigami), and Bleach : Soul Rising , which launched in March 2020, September 2017, November 2018, and September 2020, respectively.

KLab had announced the development of a completely new hybrid casual game (a game model that combines the simplicity of a casual game with the mechanics of an online game) based on the Bleach anime series.

cours

Hulu

Disney+

Theanime's first(quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes.is streaming the anime onin the U.S. The anime is streaming oninternationally, andis streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime's second premiered in the United States on, Latin America on, and in select other countries internationally onin July 2023.will debut on October 5.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.



Source: Press release