Yonoi Tsukihiko's Happy Hell Manga Ends in Next Volume

8th volume shipped on Monday

Hina Sakurada announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that the Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell manga will end in the next compiled book volume.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

For the sake of her family's farm, Hanabata Mikan has been arranged to marry the heir of a food and holdings company, Yonoi Tsukihiko. Mikan refuses, saying she already has a man she loves, only for Tsukihiko to laugh in her face! He finds romance and love unnecessary and has no intentions of changing his views. But Mikan can't get married to a man who doesn't believe in love…right? Is this pair doomed to rot, or can a love ripen between two total opposites?

Sakurada launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Petite Comic magazine in August 2022. The eighth volume shipped in Japan on Monday.