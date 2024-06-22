×
News
Seven Seas Adds Leave the Sacrifice at the Gate, Yonoi Tsukihiko's Happy Hell Manga

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Both manga to debut in English in November

Seven Seas Entertainment announced two new manga licenses on Friday. The company has licensed Susu Katoh's Leave the Sacrifice at the Gate (Ikenie Monzenbarai) supernatural boys-love manga, and Hina Sakurada's Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell (Yonoi Tsukihiko no Shiawase na Jigoku josei romantic comedy manga.

Seven Seas describes Leave the Sacrifice at the Gate:

Uzumaki Nanao was born to be a sacrifice. However, when his family delivers him to the god who's supposed to eat him, things don't go quite as expected. The god is more interested in taking it easy than sacrificial offerings, totally ruining Nanao's end-of-life trajectory. Can he convince the god to eat him? Or will he learn that there's more than one way to be devoured by a god? Recommended for Mature Audiences.

The company will release the manga in November physically and digitally.

Libre Publishing released the manga's second volume in Japan in October 2022.

Seven Seas describes Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell:

For the sake of her family's farm, Hanabata Mikan has been arranged to marry the heir of a food and holdings company, Yonoi Tsukihiko. Mikan refuses, saying she already has a man she loves, only for Tsukihiko to laugh in her face! He finds romance and love unnecessary and has no intentions of changing his views. But Mikan can't get married to a man who doesn't believe in love…right? Is this pair doomed to rot, or can a love ripen between two total opposites?

The company will release the manga digitally and physically starting in November.

Sakurada launched the manga in Shogakukan's Petite Comic magazine in August 2022. The magna's fourth volume shipped on March 8.

Seven Seas also announced it has licensed Fei Tian Ye Xiang, Qian Er Bai, and LV FEI's full-color Dinghai Fusheng Records (The Comic / Manhua) series, which is an adaptation of the high fantasy danmei novel. Seven Seas will release the manhua in print as part of its Seven Seas Webtoons label starting in November.

Source: Seven Seas Entertainment's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3)

