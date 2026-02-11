Usamaru Furuya Launches New Manga on April 11

Yumeji Ehon manga takes place in Taishō era

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zokan magazine announced on Thursday Usamaru Furuya will launch a new manga titled Yumeji Ehon (Dreamland Picture Book) in the May issue on April 11. The preview for the issue (pictured below, with Furuya's manga at left) teases that the manga will take place in the Taishō era. The May issue will publish the first two chapters, for a total of 62 pages.

Image via Big Comic Original Zokan's website © Shogakukan

Furuya announced on January 2 he will launch a new manga this spring. Furuya had said the story of the manga will take place 100 years in the past.

Bokutachi no Shinjū

Ohta Publishing

Furuya launched the(Our Lovers' Suicide) manga series in'smagazine on April 9. The magazine published the final chapter of the manga on October 8.shipped the compiled book volume on December 23.

Furuya ended the first part of his Lunatic Circus manga in September 2022. Furuya launched the manga in August 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2022.

Furuya launched the Amane Gymnasium manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2017, and ended it in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.