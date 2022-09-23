Usamaru Furuya's Lunatic Circus Manga Ends 1st Part

3rd volume ships on November 8

This year's November issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine published the final chapter of the first part of Usamaru Furuya 's Lunatic Circus manga on Wednesday. The manga's third compiled book volume will ship on November 8.

Furuya launched the manga in August 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's second compiled book volume on March 9.

The manga went on hiatus in September 2021, but returned on April 21 earlier this year.

Furuya ended the Amane Gymnasium manga in September 2021. Furuya launched the manga in Morning two magazine in January 2017.

Furuya launched the Amane Gymnasium manga in Morning two magazine in January 2017, and ended it in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.