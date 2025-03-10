Jisoo of Blackpink to Star as Webtoon Producer in New Boyfriend on Demand Netflix Series

Seo In-guk will co-star in series about virtual reality

Netflix announced last month the production of the tentatively titled Boyfriend on Demand, a new romantic comedy series starring Ji-Soo of Black Pink and Seo In-guk. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix .

Image via Netflix © Netflix

Ji-Soo will star as Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who escapes her exhausting reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program "Monthly Boyfriend" that transports her to a virtual reality filled with seemingly perfect partners, reigniting her interest in romance. This virtual world blends the everyday challenges of work life with a unique virtual reality dating experience.

In-guk (Doom at Your Service, Café Minamdang) will portray Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae's colleague and rival at the webtoon company. Though capable and competent, his indifferent and cold demeanor makes Mi-rae uncomfortable. However, his hidden secrets are set to create unexpected emotional conflicts.

Source: Netflix