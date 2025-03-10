News
Jisoo of Blackpink to Star as Webtoon Producer in New Boyfriend on Demand Netflix Series
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Netflix announced last month the production of the tentatively titled Boyfriend on Demand, a new romantic comedy series starring Ji-Soo of Black Pink and Seo In-guk. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix.
Ji-Soo will star as Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who escapes her exhausting reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program "Monthly Boyfriend" that transports her to a virtual reality filled with seemingly perfect partners, reigniting her interest in romance. This virtual world blends the everyday challenges of work life with a unique virtual reality dating experience.
In-guk (Doom at Your Service, Café Minamdang) will portray Kyeong-nam, Mi-rae's colleague and rival at the webtoon company. Though capable and competent, his indifferent and cold demeanor makes Mi-rae uncomfortable. However, his hidden secrets are set to create unexpected emotional conflicts.
Source: Netflix