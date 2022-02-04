Amazon Prime Raises Subscription Prices

Annual price raises from US$119 to US$139

Amazon announced on Thursday that it is raising the annual subscription price of its Amazon Prime service from US$119 to US$139 and its monthly subscription price from US$12.99 to US$14.99. The company plans to triple the amount of original shows and movies that debut on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

Amazon revealed in its Q4 earnings report that it has earned US$137.4 billion in quarterly revenue, an increase over the previous year's US$125.6 billion. The company reported profits of US$14.3 billion, almost double the previous year's profits of US$7.2 billion.

The last time Amazon Prime increases its subscription prices was in 2018, when Amazon raised annual membership costs from US$99 to US$119.

Netflix recently raised its subscription prices in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: IndireWire (Christian Zilko)