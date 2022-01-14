Netflix Raises Subscription Prices in U.S., Canada

Subscription plans now cost US$19.99, US$15.49, US$9.99 on different subscription levels

Netflix announced on Friday that it has raised the price of its subscription plans in the United States and Canada. The service's standard plan, which allows users to stream in HD on up to two separate devices, raised its price from US$13.99 to US$15.49 per month. The service's premium plan, which allows users to stream in 4K on up to four separate devices, increased from US$17.99 to US$19.99 per month. The basic plan, which does not allow HD streams, increased from US$8.99 to US$9.99 per month.

The new prices will roll out to existing subscribers, and Netflix will email current members 30 days before their price changes. The new prices have already taken effect for new subscribers.

The service last increased subscription prices in the United States in October 2020.

Sources: Netflix, The Verge (Jacob Kastrenakes)