When We Shout For Love's Yuka Kitagawa Launches New Manga on April 12

The April issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friends magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creator Yuka Kitagawa will launch a new manga titled Ai ga Nakeraba Idol Dekinai (You Can't Be an Idol Without Love) in the magazine's next issue on April 12. The magazine teases the manga's story as centering on a "special relationship" between an introvert otaku girl and a famous idol boy.

Image via Bessatsu Friends website © Kodansha

Kitagawa launched the Sekai de Ichiban Itaranu Koi ( The Most Immature Love in the World ) manga in Bessatsu Friend on October 2020, and ended it in May 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released Kitagawa's three-volume When We Shout for Love manga in English digitally.

Source: Bessatsu Friends April issue and website