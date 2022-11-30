RPG Maker Unite Software Delayed to Next Spring

Software originally slated for 2022

Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games announced on Wednesday that its RPG Maker Unite software has been delayed to spring 2023. The company is delaying the release to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor.

The company added that the RPG Maker Unite software will launch first on the Unity Asset Store, whose users already have a basic understanding of how to install the Unity Editor. The Steam version will launch later with a more optimized installation process.

RPG Maker Unite will have both an English version and a Japanese version.

Gotcha Gotcha Games describes the software:

Using the highly popular Unity Engine, RPG Maker Unite is here to provide a brand new experience for users old and new! Creating the RPG of your dreams has never been better!

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

