RPG Maker WITH Software's Trailer Reveals October 11 Launch for Switch

PS4/PS5 releases to come in 2025

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release RPG Maker WITH , Gotcha Gotcha Games' new software in its RPG Maker series, in the West for Nintendo Switch on October 11. The company streamed a trailer, which previews the ability to make games with friends:

The company will release the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions in 2025.

The software launched for Switch in Japan on April 11, and it will also get releases for PS4 and PS5.

The new software will allow creators to make games with others through "asset sharing."

Gotcha Gotcha Games released its RPG Maker Unite software in the Unity Asset Store in April 2023.

The software was previously scheduled to debut on April 6 but the development company delayed it in order "to further improve the product's quality and stability." The software was originally slated for 2022, but was delayed to spring 2023 to optimize the software to ensure proper back-end coordination with the Unity Editor. The software launched first on the Unity Asset Store. The Steam version is slated for release later this year with a more optimized installation process.

Kadokawa released the previous entry RPG Maker MZ ( RPG Tsukūru MZ ) on PC via Steam in August 2020.

Source: Email correspondence





