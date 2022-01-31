Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Staff, April Premiere

Theme song artists, new visual also revealed

The official website for the anime of Imari Arita 's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. (The Company Slave Wants to Be Healed by a Little Ghost Girl) manga began streaming the second promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals the anime's April premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS- NTV , and BS-Fuji.

The website also revealed a new visual, the show's additional staff, and the opening and ending theme song artists.

Kū Nabara (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series at studio project No.9 ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! SS , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki , Higehiro ). Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is overseeing the series scripts and Haruka Tanaka (chief animation director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the character designer. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music at Pony Canyon and APDREAM . Yayoi Tateishi is the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Dream Shift is producing the anime.

Kaori Ishihara is performing the opening theme song "Cherish," and Maaya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Kikoeru?" (Can You Hear Me).

The anime stars:

Hisako Kanemoto as Fushihara-san

as Fushihara-san Rina Hidaka as Yūrei-chan

as Yūrei-chan Konomi Kohara as Myako

as Myako Maaya Uchida as Kurahashi-san

as Kurahashi-san Kaori Ishihara as Lily

The story follows the daily life of Fushihara, a woman who is a "slave" to her company and Yūrei the ghost girl who wants to help her.

Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019.

