K Manga Adds Nikki Asada's The Serenade of Spring Thunder in English

Asada launched manga set in Sengoku era on April 1

Yawahada ni Shunrai

manga in English on Saturday. The website launched the manga with its first 10 chapters.

K MANGA describes the story:

Hoodwinking with love, feigning romance… It was all supposed to be deception… The most gorgeous shinobi on the planet, Kagaribi, was given the toughest mission of his life… a mission no one has ever returned from alive. He swore that he would take advantage of those who are led astray by love and use them as stepping stones to rise in this turbulent world, so he attempts to sneak into a hostile land and steal the heart (and body) of their priestess, Rindo, but it doesn't go as expected!! Don't miss this tale of mismatched Priestess vs. Shinobi romance set in the era of warring states!

Asada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine on April 1.

Asada's Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku (Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack) manga ended with its sixth and final compiled book volume, which shipped in October 2024. Asada launched the manga in Be Love in December 2021, after first publishing a one-shot of the manga in September 2021.

The manga inspired a live-action series in 2023.

Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .

Kodansha USA Publishing has also released Asada's The Prince's Romance Gambit , The Dorm of Love and Secrets , and The Springtime of My Life Began with You manga in English.