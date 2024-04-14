Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku Manga Ends in 6th Volume

Series launched in December 2021, inspired live-action series last year

Image via Amazon Japan © Nikki Asada, Kodansha

The fifth volume of Nikki Asada 's Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku (Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack) manga revealed on Friday the series will end with the sixth volume in fall.

The gourmet romantic comedy manga centers on the relationship between foodie and expert chef Tsukuyomi, and a 27-year-old female personal gym trainer named Soyogi. They meet up regularly so Soyogi can re-energize herself on Tsukuyomi's food, but they have established an agreement that forbids any romance between them.

Asada launched the manga in Be Love in December 2021, after first publishing a one-shot of the manga in September 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled volume on October 13.

The manga inspired a live-action series in 2023.

Asada ended her The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga on July 1. Asada launched the manga in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in February 2015, but moved it to Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine and Palcy online manga site in July 2018 after ARIA ceased publication. Kodansha published the manga's 12th and final volume in August 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it released the 12th volume on February 23.

Asada ended The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga in July 2021. Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise.