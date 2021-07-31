Nikki Asada Draws New 1-Shot in September

The September issue of Kodansha 's Be Love magazine revealed on Friday that Nikki Asada will draw a one-shot manga titled "Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku" (Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack) in the magazine's November issue in September. The gourmet romantic comedy manga will center on foodie Tsukuyomi and a female gym trainer. The magazine calls the manga a "prologue one-shot," although it is currently unclear if there will be more of the manga after the one-shot debuts.

Asada recently ended The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga on Monday.

Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 12. Kodansha Comics published the third volume digitally in English on July 13.

Kodansha Comics is also publishing Asada's The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga in English digitally. Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .



Source: Be Love September issue