Crunchyroll Streams Birdie Wing, Deaimon, Heroines Run the Show, Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost, RPG Real Estate, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the following anime for the spring 2022 season:

The second part of Bandai Spirits and Sunrise Beyond 's (formerly Xebec ) collaborative project AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ( Kyōkai Senki ) will premiere on April 11.

Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story- (pictured right), Bandai Namco Pictures ' new original golf television anime, premiered on Tuesday.

The television anime of Rin Asano 's Deaimon manga will premiere on Wednesday.

Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto (To Become a Good Heroine! The Unpopular Girl and the Secret Job) (pictured left) — the television anime of the Vocaloid creator unit HoneyWorks ' song "Heroine Tarumono!" — will premiere on Thursday.

The second season of Kaginado (Key, Etc.), the first crossover anime series featuring the franchises by Visual Arts ' Key brand, will premiere on April 12.

The fourth anime series of the Kingdom anime will premiere on Saturday.

The anime of Imari Arita 's Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai. manga will premiere on Thursday.

The television anime of Chiyo Kenmotsu 's RPG Real Estate ( RPG Fudōsan ) manga will premiere on Wednesday.

The television anime adaptation of Yuji Shiozaki 's Shin Ikki Tousen manga will premiere on May 17.

The three-episode OAD The Ancient Magus' Bride -The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm original anime disc( OAD ) project is being bundled with the limited editions of the 16th, 17th, and 18th volumes of Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride manga . The 16th volume shipped on September 10. The 17th volume shipped on March 10, and the 18th volume will ship on September 10, 2022.

The feature-length original anime DVD ( OAD ) for Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga was bundled with a spinoff volume of the manga that shipped on March 10.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)