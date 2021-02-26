RPG Fudōsan 4-Panel Manga About Fantasy Real Estate Agent Gets TV Anime

Mage helps necromancer, pegasus pet owner, others find a place to call home

A Twitter account opened on Saturday to announce a television anime adaptation of Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Fudōsan (RPG Real Estate) manga. Kenmotsu celebrated the news with an illustration:

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the second print volume in March 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie