RPG Fudōsan 4-Panel Manga About Fantasy Real Estate Agent Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
Mage helps necromancer, pegasus pet owner, others find a place to call home
A Twitter account opened on Saturday to announce a television anime adaptation of Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Fudōsan (RPG Real Estate) manga. Kenmotsu celebrated the news with an illustration:
The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.
Kenmotsu has been serializing the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine since 2018, and Houbunsha published the second print volume in March 2020.
