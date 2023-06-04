News
Manga UP! Launches Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga about woman who meets worried ghost inspired anime in April 2022
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service announced on Monday that it has launched Imari Arita's Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost (Shachiku-san wa Yо̄jo Yuurei ni Iyasaretai.) manga in English.
Arita began posting the manga on Twitter in February 2019. Shonen Gangan began publishing the manga in August 2019. Manga UP! describes its story:
When corporate slave Fushihara-san works late into the night, a worried ghost named Yurei-chan tries to send her home. She helps with her work and brings her snacks, all the while pleading "Begone now!"—Fushihara's heart just can't get enough of her cuteness! Be healed by the heartwarming daily lives of Fushihara-san, who can see ghosts, and the caring Yurei-chan.
The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2022. The anime ran for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Source: Email correspondence