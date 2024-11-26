Riki Taoka's Kyō no Sanponta Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Yuzumi Shintani stars in 2025 series about dog/owner

The official X/Twitter account for Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Tuesday that Riki Taoka 's Kyō no Sanponta (Today's Walk) manga is getting a live-action series that will premiere in 2025. Yuzumi Shintani will star.

The story follows the dog Ponta and his owner Rieko.

Taoka debuted the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in April 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on September 11.

Taoka launched the Wagahai no Heya de Aru (This Is My Room) manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in May 2015, and ended it in February 2018. The manga inspired a live-action television series in September 2017.