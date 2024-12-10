The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Ending Song, January 9 TV Debut

The staff for the television anime of Umiharu 's The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World manga (which itself adapts author Hifumi Asakura and illustrator Yamakawa 's Arafō Otoko no Isekai Tsūhan Seikatsu light novel series) started streaming the anime's second full promotional video on Tuesday. The video anounces more staff members and its January 9 television premiere. The video also reveals and previews the ending theme song "Aikurafuto" (Love Craft) by the music unit Kiminone .

The newly announced staff members are:

The anime will premiere on January 9 on the AT-X channel at 9:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EST), then on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. EST). The anime will also premiere on the BS11 and Kansai TV channels on January 9 at 24:30 and 26:55 JST, respectively (effectively, January 10 at 12:30 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. JST).

The anime stars (character name spellings are not confirmed):

Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Yurumates3Dei , Onee-chan ga Kita ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Hiroyuki Moriguchi (key animator for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Black Clover ) of East Fish Studio is adapting Yamakawa 's character designs for animation. Masanao Akahoshi ( A Certain Magical Index both seasons, Future Card Buddyfight ) is overseeing the series scripts. Ryō Tanaka ( A Galaxy Next Door , Solo Leveling ) is the sound director, and Kujira Yumemi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ; As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill ) is the composer at AniTone .

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global and Comikey publish the manga digitally, and the series is also available on Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:

Ken'ichi, a single man who's almost 40, is suddenly transferred to another world. As he navigates his way through the dangerous forests of that world, he realizes that he can use a huge online shopping site. Ken'ichi aims to use his cheat ability to live a slow life in another world!

Umiharu launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in April 2019. The manga ended its main story on May 17, and two side story chapters released on July 18 and August 17. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2019, and the seventh volume on February 27. The manga's eighth and final volume will ship on December 27.

Asakura launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, and ended the series in June 2021. SB Creative published the novel series' first volume with illustration by Yamakawa in May 2018, and the third volume in April 2019.

