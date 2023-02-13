Mr. Bride Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Haru,star in drama in April

Natsumi Shiba 's Mr. Bride ( Watashi no Oyome-kun ) manga is inspiring a live-action television series on Fuji TV on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. JST in April.

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Fuji TV

Haru will play Honoka Hayami (pictured above on left), and Mahiro Takasugi will play Chihiro Yamamoto (right).

Toshiyuki Nakano is producing the drama. Natsu Hashimoto is writing the script. Yukari Hashimoto ( Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music.

©Natsumi Shiba, Kodansha, Kodansha US

Hayami is the it-woman at her job—she's cool, confident, and admired by all. But her has-it-all exterior belies a dark secret...her house is a mess, and she's no good at taking care of herself! Enter Yamamoto-kun—her colleague who thinks the world of her, and who refuses to let her slobbish behavior slide. Soon he's over at her house often enough that she asks him to move in with her! Where will this roundabout relationship take them?!

Shiba debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2019. Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Monday.

