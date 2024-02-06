No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, July Debut

Kadokawa unveiled the first full promotional video for the television anime of Hiroshi Noda and Takahiro Wakamatsu 's No Longer Allowed In Another World ( Isekai Shikkaku ) manga on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's main cast, main staff, and July 2024 premiere date.

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

The cast members include:

Hiroshi Kamiya as Sensei (Osamu Dazai), a literary genius who tries to die with his beloved "Sacchan," but is hit by Truck-kun and is transported to another world. Carrying his favorite sleeping pills with him at all times, he is constantly looking for a place to die.

Kamiya: "I am pleased to announce that I have been entrusted with the voice of Sensei in No Longer Allowed In Another World . This is my first time in an isekai, but I have already been branded as 'disqualified'.... This may be my first and last trip to an isekai... I hope to do my best to create the voice of Sensei!"

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

Rumi Okubo as Annette, a priestess of Ersten Chapel, where Sensei has been transported to. She is pure and devoted to others.

Okubo: "I'm Rumi Okubo and I will be voicing Annette. Annette is a beautiful priestess who guides transferees from another world.. but her life changes drastically when she meets Sensei. Voicing such a beautiful character, I never thought I would get retakes asking me to "make it less polished".... lol I had a lot of fun during the recording sessions, so please look forward to seeing how Annette changes in the anime! It's funny, moving, and well-paced - a very interesting series! Please enjoy the anime No Longer Allowed In Another World !"

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

Sayumi Suzushiro as Tama, a martial artist girl whom Sensei rescued. She has an assertive personality, but also has an honest and endearing side.

Suzushiro: "I'm Sayumi Suzushiro , and I will be playing the role of Tama. When I first read the original story, I remember blurting out, 'What kind of a protagonist has such little will to live!?' Tama is a character full of wisecracks, but as all the characters are so interesting, I found myself naturally poking fun at them, and read the story in no time at all. I can't wait to see how Tama and the others interact with the unique atmosphere created by the main character, Sensei, so please look forward to the anime too!"

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

Makoto Koichi as Nir, a boy who introduces traveling bodyguards in the Viridis village. His father's keepsake sword is his treasure.

Koichi: "When I read the original work, I was captivated by everything about it, including the worldview, Sensei's setting, and the waves of comical and serious episodes. It's a piece of work unlike any other that takes you to another world! I'm really happy to be able to play Nir-kun in this series. He may be an apprentice swordsman, but his upbringing and story all make me want to root for him, so I can't wait for everyone to watch him in the anime. As a member of the party, I would like to travel strongly and energetically. Thank you very much for your kind attention, please look forward to the anime!"

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

Shigeki Kawai ( Uncle From Another World ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi (both on Buddy Complex ) are designing the characters and serving as chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is credited for monster design. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Goichi Iwahata , Shigeyuki Koresawa ( Digital Noise ), Michiru Odaka ( Digital Noise ), and Light Dream ( Digital Noise ) are credited for prop designs. Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, while Yuri Sanan is credited for art setting. Izumi Sakamoto is the color key artist. Nexus is handling the special effects. Light Dream and Aya Inuise ( Digital Noise ) are credited for 2D design, while Miki Yoshida ( POLYG ) is directing the 3D. Aera Laboratory is collaborating on the modeling. Takeshi Hirooka (Nexus) is the compositing director of photography. Hitomi Sudō ( REAL-T ) is editing. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, while Magic Capsule is producing the sound. Kadokawa is producing the music.

© 野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館／「異世界失格」製作委員会

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Love After World Domination manga duo NODA and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Love After World Domination inspired a TV anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Update: Character descriptions and cast comments added.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.