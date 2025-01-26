Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Main Visual, April 13 Debut

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed a visual and April 13 debut on Sunday for the anime's second season.

Disney+

Hulu

The anime will debut on April 13 and will air onand 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block.will again stream the anime. While not specifically announced to stream on, anime acquired bytypically stream onin the U.S.

Returning staff members for the second season include director Keiichi Satō at Yostar Pictures , series composition writer Keiichirō Ōchi , character designer Kahoko Koseki , animation supervisor Kenji Hayama , and composer Yoshihiro Ike .

The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga inspired a stage play that ran in Tokyo in September.