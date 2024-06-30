Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025

1st season's 12th, final episode aired on Sunday

The 12th and final episode of the television anime of Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime will get a second season in 2025.

The anime's director Keiichi Satō also drew an illustration to thank those who watched the series:

The anime premiered on thechannel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide onon the same day it premieres on television.

The cast includes:

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.

Tatsuya Kitani performed the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview). Akari Nanawo performed the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer).

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 15th compiled book volume will ship on July 17.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, an anime film, and an anime special.