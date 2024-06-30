News
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime Gets 2nd Season in 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The 12th and final episode of the television anime of Negi Haruba's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! (Sentai Daishikkaku) manga revealed on Sunday that the anime will get a second season in 2025.
The anime's director Keiichi Satō also drew an illustration to thank those who watched the series:The anime premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.
The cast includes:
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fighter D (also known as Footsoldier D or just D)
- Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama
- Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri
- Yūichi Nakamura as Red Keeper
- Gō Inoue as Blue Keeper
- Kenshō Ono as Yellow Keeper
- Kōsuke Toriumi as Green Keeper
- M.A.O as Pink Keeper
- Hiroyuki Yoshino as Shun Tokita
- Rika Nagae as Komachi Aizome
- Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Masurao Nadeshiko
- Yūki Ono as Kai Shion
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Eigen Urabe
- Akari Kitō as Angelica Yukino
- Daiki Hamano as Sōjirō Ishikawa
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Renren Akebayashi
- Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo
- Ryota Ohsaka as Yamato Kurusu
- Masanori Shimizu as Tsukasa Shippō
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ranmaru Koguma
- Hina Yomiya as Fighter XX
- Masako Nozawa as Draggie-kun
- Hōchū Ohtsuka as Lord Peltrola
Keiichi Satō (Tiger & Bunny) directed the anime. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi (The Quintessential Quintuplets, The Demon Girl Next Door, Adachi and Shimamura) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures (Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, Azur Lane Queen's Orders, Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer) producing the animation.
Tatsuya Kitani performed the opening theme song "Jikai Yokoku" (literally, Next Episode Preview). Akari Nanawo performed the ending theme song "Seikai wa Iranai" (Don't Need the Right Answer).
Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 15th compiled book volume will ship on July 17.
Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, an anime film, and an anime special.
Sources: Go, Go, Loser Ranger! anime's website, Comic Natalie